Storms cause damage, downed tree in Trumbull County

We had widespread reports of limbs down in Western Pennsylvania

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – An afternoon storm that rolled through Trumbull County and other parts of the Valley downed trees and caused some damage.

We had widespread reports of limbs down in Western Pennsylvania and a tree came down on a shed in Cortland as the storms moved west to east into Mercer County.

Severe storms rolled through the area just after 1 p.m. The shed was damaged at about 1:30 p.m.

Heavy downpours were reported and localized flooding is a possibility.

Heavy rain was reported in Grove City just after 2:30 p.m. and quarter-sized hail was reported in Butler County.

WYTV is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.