HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Strong storms that rolled through the region Thursday left behind some damage.

The roof of a house was torn off and a barn came down on Chardon Windsor Road. near Chardon.

Pictures were shared on the Geauga County Sheriff’s Facebook page showing a home with the whole right side of the roof pulled away from the house and shingles completely torn off the left side of the house.

A barn on the property also collapsed.

No injuries were reported.