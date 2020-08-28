Storm tangles Roosevelt Park neighborhood in Campbell

An estimated 20 trees either uprooted or snapped from the strong winds

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Everywhere you looked in Campbell’s Roosevelt Park there were trees down following storms that rolled through the Valley Thursday afternoon.

An estimated 20 of them either uprooted or snapped from the strong winds.

City employees were out cleaning up the debris Thursday night before the walkers show up in the morning.

“Trees everywhere, branches everywhere. We’ve got trees on houses all through the northern end of he city,” said Campbell Fire Department Capt Greg Rosile.

About a half mile from Roosevelt Park a large tree uprooted tree came down across Coitsville Road. No one could get through.

Angel Pagan lives across the street. He heard it all.

“It had to be doing 70-80 miles per hour. I’ve been here approximately 30 years, and I’ve never seen the wind blow that hard,” Pagan said.

Jeffrey Viera lives in Youngstown but was in Campbell visiting his cousin when we saw the tree fall. He took shelter in his small car in the front yard of his cousin’s home.

“My car was rocking like a tornado or hurricane,” he said. “If that tree would have landed on my little Honda Civic, I don’t think I would have probably survived through that because that’s a pretty big tree that fell.”

In the same neighborhood around Roosevelt Park, a large pine tree fell on a house on Edward Lane, knocking down a gutter. Around the corner on Creed Circle, a pine tree fell onto a Dominion Energy Truck. And on Struthers Liberty Road, a large tree had uprooted and was laying in the front yard of a house.

“Tree branches strews all across the streets. I mean, trees on cars, power outages. It’s bad right now,” Rosile said.