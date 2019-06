MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Recent storm damage has several roads in Mahoning County closed until further notice.

The county engineer said drivers cannot use part of Crory Road north of Western Reserve Road in Canfield. You can still get onto Crory from Route 224.

Courtney Road in Smith Township is also closed.

The roads will stay closed until inspections and repairs can happen.

Leffingwell Road in Berlin Township was closed west of OH-534, but has since reopened.