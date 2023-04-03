YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tree limbs are being cut, debris is getting picked up and utility lines are being repaired as the Valley comes off of round two of string storms over the weekend.

Crews were out in Poland Monday fixing a pole at the intersection of Youngstown-Pittsburgh and Arrel Road. There was a large tree that fell on wires, pushing a pole to sit sideways.

A crew was also working along North Lima Road, just off Route 170, after fallen limbs took down power lines. Once the debris was removed, crews could make the needed repairs and restore service.

Also in Poland, A pair of large trees fell during Saturday’s storm, taking down utility lines on Poland Manor Drive. The road remains closed to traffic Monday as utility lines are hanging over the street. There is no word yet on when the area will reopen.

FirstEnergy electric companies Ohio Edison, Penn Power and West Penn Power have made significant progress restoring power to more than 307,000 customers impacted by Saturday’s storm. While they continue working 24/7 to restore service, free water and ice are available to customers without power at several Giant Eagle locations in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Customers who remain without power can pick up water and ice free of charge at the following Giant Eagle locations beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, April 3 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Ohio EdisonAshtabulaAndover97 Public Square
Ohio EdisonColumbianaSalem2401 E. State St.
Ohio EdisonMahoningYoungstown478 Boardman-Canfield Road
Ohio EdisonMahoningBoardman1201 Doral Drive
Ohio EdisonMahoningAustintown5220 Mahoning Ave.
Ohio EdisonMahoningPoland3130 Center Road
Ohio EdisonMahoningCanfield525 E. Main St.
Ohio EdisonPortageRootstown4260 State Road #44
Ohio EdisonStarkAlliance1800 W. State St.
Ohio EdisonStarkHartville907 W. Maple St.
Ohio EdisonStarkMassillon2032 Lincoln Way East
Ohio EdisonSummitUniontown1700 Corporate Woods Parkway
Ohio EdisonSummitCuyahoga Falls75 Graham Road
Ohio EdisonSummitFairlawn2775 W. Market St.
Ohio EdisonSummitAkron484 E. Waterloo Road
Ohio EdisonSummitNorthfield290 East Aurora Road
Ohio EdisonTrumbullWarren8202 E. Market Ave.
Ohio EdisonTrumbullWarren2700 Mahoning Ave.
Penn PowerAlleghenyWexford155 Towne Centre Drive
Penn PowerAlleghenyWexford9805 McKnight Road
Penn PowerButlerSeven Fields206 Seven Fields Blvd.
Penn PowerBeaverRochester111 W. Madison St.
Penn PowerMercerHermitage2365 E. State St.
West Penn PowerButlerSarver100 Buffalo Plaza
West Penn PowerButlerSarver1521 N. Main St.
West Penn PowerButlerButler700 Moraine Pointe Plaza