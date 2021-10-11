Stores that will be closed Thanksgiving Day

(WKBN) – Many national retailers have already decided if they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Eastwood Mall and Grove City Outlets are joining other retailers in announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Other retailers that will be closed include: (Source: Blackfriday.com)

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Boscov’s

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Eastwood Mall

Foot Locker

Grove City Outlets (Simon Property Group)

Kohl’s

Target

Sam’s Club

Walmart

This list will be updated as more retailers announced their Thanksgiving Day plans.