WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren convenience store owner wants to replace a bike that was taken from outside her store earlier this week.

Debra Larson is upset. While she was away Tuesday, a teenager’s bike was stolen from outside her store Garfield Convenient. Larson says she felt horrible when an employee told her what happened.

“I don’t want anybody to get anything stolen from my store,” she said. “It is very sad. I’ve been here since 1999 and never had a problem with a child having anything stolen. I’m a safe store. I’m the candy store.”

Larson took to Facebook hoping to connect with the teen to get him a “new set of wheels.” It turned into a community effort. Larson says people started stopping by the store wanting to help replace the teenager’s bike.

“I have great friends. I have great customers here, and they’re donating money,” Larson said.

Larson says she just learned the teenager’s name today. She has not talked to him yet but wants to get him the same bike that was taken from him.

“I’m nobody’s hero. I want to do this because I want people to know that it’s not right. You can’t steal from any of my kids. These kids that come here they’ve been coming here since they were little. I don’t want nobody to come and take their stuff,” Larson said.