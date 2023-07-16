YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Pastors, clergy and community leaders of greater Youngstown gathered for a peace walk on Sunday.

Community members gathered at the parking lot of Grace Temple Church in an effort to “Stop the Violence” in Youngstown.

The organizations also partnered with the Youngstown Police Department to show unity.

Leaders say the rally goes beyond walking. The group offers mediation and mentorship programs to prevent violence.

“Violence is affecting all of us. We want it to stop but there has to be a collective effort, a sustained effort,” said event organizer Rev. Kenneth Simon.

Event participants walked 1 mile around neighborhoods on the North Side of Youngstown asking for peace.