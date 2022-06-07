YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a ‘Stop the Violence’ Rally Tuesday night in Youngstown.

Pastor Rafael Cruz, Jr. of Unity Baptist Church and Youngstown Rayen Early College (YREC) are hosting the event at Homestead Park on Dewey Avenue starting at 6 p.m.

The event was to include a balloon launch in remembrance of Youngstown’s latest homicide victim, 16-year-old Isaiah Walker. Due to inclement weather, that portion of the rally was canceled and will be rescheduled. The Stop the Violence rally will be held regardless of the weather.

Isaiah was a sophomore at YREC. He was shot and killed May 31.