YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the “Stop the Violence” prayer rally for 2023 kicked off to honor young lives lost to violence in the city.

It was put on by The United Pastors, Clergy and Community Leaders of Greater Youngstown Against the Violence.

The prayer kickoff took place at Martha’s Boulevard restaurant — the location where 15-year-old Amya Monserrat was killed April 15.

A memorial was set up to honor the young lives lost to violence in the past months.

“It’s going to take more than just an event. It’s going to take a sustained effort and multifaceted approach to end this violence,” said the Rev. Kenneth Simon.

Stop the Violence marches will be scheduled for the months of June, July and August.