YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Another Stop the Violence march took place on Youngstown’s South Side on Sunday.

It started at Homestead Park.

United United Pastors, Clergy and Community Members of Greater Youngstown Against the Violence were there.

Reverend Kenneth Simon spoke about the reoccurring violence across the city and the need to end this with consistent, peaceful protest.

There have been 11 total homicides this year in Youngstown, compared to 15 at this time last year and 31 overall in 2021. The latest shooting happened at Crandall Park on Youngstown’s North Side on Saturday.

“You have to be consistent. It takes a sustained effort. That means we have to stay in this position where we are in touch with the community, in the neighborhoods where the violence takes place,” Simon said.

Stop the Violence said the only way to fulfill their mission is to get as many people involved as possible.