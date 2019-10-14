Stop the Bleed program teaches Howland students life-saving skills

Students also learned how to administer first aid

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Seventh grade students at Howland Middle School learned some life-saving lessons on Monday.

The Stop the Bleed program teaches kids how to use a tourniquet and properly apply pressure to stop a person from bleeding. They also learned how to administer first aid.

These are skills that their teacher, Carolyn Sovich, says could come in handy one day.

“This is a great way for them to actually have hands-on experience in case of a situation that they might be involved in, that they would know to do until professional help would arrive,” said Sovich.

An evaluation following the Parkland, Florida shooting found that many lives could have been saved if the bleeding was stopped sooner.