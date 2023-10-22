BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A forum held Sunday evening in Boardman discussed the issues surrounding human trafficking, particularly in Ohio and the Valley.

At St. Charles Borromeo Church, Youngstown municipal Judge Renee DiSalvo spoke about the issue. She aimed to educate and inform the audience about human trafficking and what it looks like in the Valley.

Data shows Ohio ranks fifth in human trafficking across the United States. DiSalvo says human trafficking can impact anyone, anywhere, at any time.

“Human lives that are being stolen because of this situation because nobody — nobody deserves to be enslaved and entrapped,” DiSalvo said.

The judges the developer of the area’s first Ohio Supreme Court-specialized docket for victims of human trafficking.

If you or someone you know is at risk of being trafficked, tips can be reported to 883-373-7888, text “HELP” to 233733, or submit one online.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.