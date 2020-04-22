Stone Fruit Coffee set to open new Poland drive-thru this week

The project began before the coronavirus outbreak in the Valley

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Stone Fruit Coffee is opening a new location in Poland.

On Friday, the coffee company will launch its new drive-thru off of Route 224.

The project began before the coronavirus outbreak in the Valley. Owner Josh Langenheim said they were at a standstill for about 30 days because of it.

Still, they got all of their permits and inspections completed and are good to go for Friday’s opening.

Langenheim said he’s excited to offer another location to this community.

“We would’ve never survived this pandemic, let alone be able to launch a new store. So we have felt a ton of love with our Canfield cafe and, really, we are able to open this store because of all of you and we greatly appreciate what this community has given back to us.”

Stone Fruit had to close its Boardman location temporarily because it does not have a drive-thru. Many of those employees will be transferred to the new Poland location for now.