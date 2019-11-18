Stone Fruit Coffee owner bringing brewery to Southern Park Mall

Steel Valley Brew Works will offer a huge selection of local craft beers, specialty coffee, baked goods and a state-of-the-art coffee roasting facility at the Boardman mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman’s Southern Park Mall will be getting a new brewery and entertainment venue.

Steel Valley Brew Works, put together by Stone Fruit Coffee owner and operator Joshua Langenheim, will offer a huge selection of local craft beers, specialty coffee, baked goods and a state-of-the-art coffee roasting facility.

It will also feature indoor bocce courts, billiards, pinball, foosball and other games.

Steel Valley Brew Works will take up about 12,500 square feet of renovated space inside the Southern Park Mall.

“I am elated at the chance to bring Steel Valley Brew Works to life,” Langenheim said. “I hear far too often that ‘there is no opportunity in the Mahoning Valley.’ Contrary, what I’ve learned is that opportunity isn’t handed out, it’s created. I believe in Youngstown, and I thank Washington Prime Group and Southern Park Mall for sharing in that belief and helping us bring this opportunity to life.”

Every once in a while, the new spot will bring local food trucks to the mall as well.

Steel Valley Brew Works will overlook and connect to DeBartolo Commons, an outdoor athletic and entertainment green space that should be completed by the second half of 2020.

DeBartolo Commons will be where Sears used to be.