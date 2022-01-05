STOMP show rescheduled again due to COVID outbreak

Members of Stomp perform during the Telemundo Spanish language television network’s “Premios Tu Mundo,” (Your World Awards) show, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013 in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The local musical performance of “STOMP” has been postponed again due to a COVID outbreak within the company.

The percussion group’s show at Powers Auditorium in Youngstown was previously postponed from last August to January 5.

Now, the show is being pushed back again to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 22.

Even organizers say the tickets will be honored on the new date. Winners of the ticket giveaway on Daybreak will still be valid on that new date.

If you need additional information, contact the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office at 330-259-9651.

Tickets for the new date are also available for sale on the DeYor Performing Art Center’s website.