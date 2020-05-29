Stolen dog found in Youngstown reunited with Virginia family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A family from Virginia drove over seven-and-a-half hours overnight to be reunited with their dog in Youngstown. Patches, along with another dog that’s still missing, had been stolen from his family over a month ago.

Reunited at last. As soon as the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office opened Friday morning, Patches’ owners were there waiting.

The family said they left at 11 p.m. Thursday, stopped at a rest stop at 3 a.m. for two hours, then came straight to the dog warden’s office.

They said he’s been missing about a month-and-a-half, stolen in Ararat, Virginia. The family’s other dog, a boxer, was also taken with Patches.

Patches was found late Thursday afternoon, running in and out of traffic on Youngstown’s west side near Mill Creek Park. Two bystanders helped get him safely into their car and take him to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office.

“Every dog we intake, we scan them for a microchip,” said kennel worker Lisa Hill. “A microchip popped up. We called the company, the company called the owners and the owners called us.”

Hill said Patches’ story is proof that microchips can reunite you with your pet if they get lost or stolen — but your information has to be up-to-date and correct.

“It’s relatively inexpensive. It’s $25 or less and if your dog gets loose, ends up here, ends up at a vet’s office, we would be able to contact with you and get your dog back home sooner.”

The boxer that was stolen with Patches still hasn’t been found, but Hill and others think it may be somewhere in the Youngstown area. They’ve posted photos on social media.

But Friday, Patches is on his way home with his family.