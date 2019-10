There are steps you can take to keep the little invaders from getting inside your house

(WYTV) – Stink bugs are about an inch in size and brownish in color, and now they’re searching for a warm home before winter.

Stink bugs like to come in through attics so make sure to check for holes or gaps and close them off.

Exterminators say you should also caulk windows and doors to limit invasion.

Make sure your fireplace is sealed and capped at the top during the fall months to remove any opportunity for the bugs to get in.