WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s still time for adult learners to sign up for programs at Trumbull Career and Technical Center’s Adult Training Center.

The Adult Training Center offers classes for machine trades, medical assisting, practical nursing, welding, and information technology.

TCTCs Adult Education Director, Tiffany Streeter, said adult programs continue to experience low enrollment following the pandemic.

“We know that we need in-demand careers here in Trumbull County with our residents and we hope to identify ways to increase the interest in the Adult Training Center so we’re hoping to get as many students as we can,” said Streeter.

Adult learners can apply for TCTCs Adult Training Center programs either in person or online.