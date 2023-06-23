AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Yet another week and there are still no winners to claim the pull-tab bingo jackpot in a long-running game for one of the area’s Catholic parishes.

People gathered at Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza to benefit Youngstown’s Holy Apostles Parish Friday evening.

Now, the bingo jackpot increases from last week’s $18,200 by another $1,000 — bringing the sitting jackpot to $19,200.

There won’t be bingo on June 30 in observance of the July 4 holiday, but the game will pick back up July 7.