AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was no winner again Friday night in the Holy Apostles Parish pull-tab jackpot during its weekly Bingo games.

The jackpot was $16,200, the largest in the history of the Bingo night, which has been going on, in one form or another, for 30 years.

The jackpot increases to $16,800 for the next Bingo night on Friday, June 16, and will increase by $600 a week until there’s a winner.

The person who wins the daub portion of the pull-tab ticket game will now get the chance to select from one of 22 numbers remaining on the jackpot board.

The Holy Apostles Parish Bingo Hall is located at Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.

The games start at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Only Bingo players are eligible for the jackpot, and there’s a $25 minimum to play.

The primary worship site of Holy Apostles Parish is St. Peter and Paul Church in Youngstown with the secondary site being St. Stephen of Hungary Church.