Steward Medical Group offering free hernia screenings

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – They can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time. Hernias may seem harmless, but they can lead to many other health issues.

Hernias are holes in the abdominal wall — like the belly button, the groin, or intestines, where things can get stuck.

Steward Medical Group is offering free hernia screenings next week. Anyone experiencing any symptoms of pain or discomfort in the abdomen, pelvis, or groin area, now is the time to get it checked at no cost.

Other symptoms include weakness, pressure, or a feeling of heaviness in your abdomen, along with acid reflux or difficulty swallowing.

Healthcare professionals say getting checked is important. Many might not think to utilize free events like this, but a hernia can happen to anyone at any age.

Mboutidem Etokakpan, a general and robotic surgeon at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, said early detection of a hernia is key.

If a patient is physically active, the hernia will get bigger and cause more problems in the future.

“You know, be it they have an incarceration or strangulations where their blood supply of the intestines is cut off, and they can have a much bigger disaster. So it is very important to find those patients and talk to them early,” Etokakpan said.

If you are worried about getting a hernia, the doctor says there are a few ways to prevent them.



“The biggest thing is just, you know, not doing a lot of heavy lifting and if you are going to, use the right posture and things like that to reduce the pressure you exert on your abdominal wall,” Etokakpan said.

The event at Steward Medical Group is from March 8 until March 12 at both their locations in Trumbull County: at 1353 E. Market Street, Suite 302 in Warren, and in Austintown at 1440 S. Canfield-Niles Road.

At these screenings, health care workers will figure out what type of hernia it could be and discuss the different treatment options.

To schedule your free screening, call (330) 841-7130.