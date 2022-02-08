Steward Medical Group celebrates opening of new Bazetta practice

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Steward Medical Group celebrated the official grand opening of its new practice in Trumbull County.

Officials cut the ribbon Tuesday at Steward Specialty Care on Elm Road in Bazetta.

More than 3,600 square feet is newly remodeled inside building C at the medical complex.

General and Robotic Surgeon Dr. Pablo Giuseppucci is one of Steward’s newest providers. He has been seeing patients at the facility for a few months leading up the to the grand opening.

“The reason why we chose Dr. Giuseppucci and his team to solely come to the medical complex at Elm Road is a couple of reasons: Number one, is to increase the access with patients. Number two, is to further support and strengthen, but most of all anchor Steward into the community of Trumbull County,” said Brian Dinger, senior practice director of operations for Ohio and Pennsylvania.



Dinger said the facility also serves as Steward’s way to continue to support and expand on surgical and robotics services in the Valley.