Steward Health to cut some medical services in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – There will be fewer medical services available in the Sharon area soon.

Steward Health announced Thursday that they intend to discontinue maternity and obstetrics services at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

The unit will stop operations on or around December 31, 2021.

Hospital officials said reduced patient demand, diminished utilization and other operational considerations, including staffing and COVID-19 challenges, are behind the decision.

Many of these factors predated by years Steward’s ownership of the facility. As part of our overall commitment to patients, we consistently evaluate the breadth of our services to ensure we are aligned to provide the best possible healthcare for our community. With the current demographics of Mercer County, it is difficult to sustain redundant programs at two health systems that are within two miles of each other. According to the PA Department of Health, Mercer County accounts for less than 1% of the annual births in the Commonwealth. Rochelle Penman, director, provider relations and marketing for Sharion Regional Medical Center

Employees and Sharon city officials have been notified.

The hospital will continue maternity and obstetrics services until all required approvals are granted.

The hospital system will continue to provide woman’s health services including gynecology, 3D mammography and breast surgery.