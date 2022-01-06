Steelers top wideout added to COVID-19 list

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) plays in an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move puts their playing status for Sunday’s pivotal game with Baltimore in jeopardy, even with the NFL’s relaxed return-to-play protocols.

Johnson leads the team in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,110), and receiving touchdowns (8) this season.

Green started 14 games this year at center before sustaining a calf injury.

Pittsburgh still has an outside shot at making the playoffs this season. The Steelers need a win on Sunday against Baltimore, a Colts loss, and anything but a tie between the Chargers and Raiders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com