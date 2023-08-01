PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a former Penn State product who will be on the field during training camp.

According to CBS Sports, the Steelers have signed John Lovett in the wake of the injury to running back Alfonzo Graham.

Lovett played for the Memphis Tigers during the majority of his college career. He rushed for 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. In 2021 at Penn State, Lovett rushed for 177 yards on 52 carries for a 3.4 yards-per-carry average.

In 2022, Lovett led the Carolina Panthers in rushing and receiving during the preseason. He was released before the final cuts were made.

Lovett played for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL this season. He logged nearly 500 total yards for the Vipers, who were coached by Steelers great Rod Woodson.