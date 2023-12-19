PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers was cut from the team, the team announced.

KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports that Tariq Carpenter was released following his arrest on an assault charge.

KDKA-TV is reporting that Carpenter was arrested after police were called to Fifth Avenue just after 8 a.m. Sunday for reports of a domestic dispute.

Police said a woman reported that she was thrown to the ground and held against her will by Carpenter, according to KDKA’s report.

Reports say that Carpenter was cooperative with police and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The Steelers have not provided additional comments.