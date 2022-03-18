(WKBN) – A lot of big changes happened in the NFL over the past week.

Deshaun Watson will be coming to Cleveland where he’ll have a five-year deal worth $230 million, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. It has stirred up controversy as the player has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women. A Texas grand jury did not indict him.

Also, Steelers’ fans will be losing Juju Smith-Schuster to the Kansas City Chiefs.

We spoke with local fans at Birdfish Brewery in Columbiana to hear how they feel about the switch-ups.

“Juju and thank God he’s out of there. Honest to God he can go to the Chiefs for all I care… It’s kind of rude. We just lost to them in the playoffs and Ben’s last season. I mean, isn’t that kind of like a kick in the face?” said Tyler Evan, a huge Steelers fan.

Evan says he and his family go to every home game. He’s happy to see Smith-Schuster leave Pittsburgh.

“Me and my brother, we were out after one of the games and Juju was walking in the bar and my brother, he just yells, ‘Hey, you look fine. Your shoulder looks fine.’ He smiled, laughed, did his little TikTok dance that he always does and then he was good to go. We know you’re not hurt,” Evan said.

Life-long Browns’ fans we spoke with are not thrilled to see Watson come to Cleveland.

“He’s got too much trouble. Cleveland doesn’t need that… We just need to play football with good players and we don’t need the distraction,” said Cheryl Martin, a Browns fan.

Saying even though he wasn’t formally charged by a grand jury, 22 women making accusations is hard to ignore.

“I have some reservations on that. He does have allegations against him, but again, they are just allegations. They’re not proven,” said Brian Cooper, a Browns fan.

Then there’s the price tag of his five-year deal, worth $230 million — the highest guarantee ever in NFL history.

“It’s an awful lot of money. Professional athletes these days are getting paid too much in my opinion,” Cooper said.