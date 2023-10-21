PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Johnson has been out since week one when he suffered a hamstring injury in a loss to the 49ers.

In addition, as was previously reported, tight-end Pat Freiermuth was placed on the Reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. He will miss at least the next four weeks of action.

“I am very excited. It’s been a long process, fighting to get back. I am looking forward to showing them I am ready for Sunday,” said Johnson.



Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said getting Johnson back provides the offense with a key route runner.

“Expert route running,” said Tomlin of what he brings. “He is a route runner. Vertical, non-vertical. He can create separation at break points.

The Steelers also officially released special-teamer Gunner Olszewski to make room on the roster for Johnson.

The Steelers will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.