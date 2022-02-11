BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the featured pieces at the Southern Park Mall’s new DeBartolo Commons is now up and running. Steel Valley Brew Works opened a few weeks ago, and earlier Friday evening, invited us in to see what it’s all about.

Poland’s Vince Gallo joined his brother and cousins on the bocce courts inside Steel Valley on Friday.

“Love it. It’s perfect. Indoor bocce, beer, coffee, small plates. Makes a lot of sense to me,” Gallo said.

“This is basically what we drew on a cocktail napkin about three years ago,” said Josh Langenheim, who owns Steel Valley.

Langenheim also owns Stone Fruit Coffee Company. So, the “brew” in Steel Valley Brew Works is the coffee.

The roaster is surrounded by glass and attached to the mall. On Tuesdays from 5-9 p.m., when the coffee is roasted for the week, people can watch and smell.

“So we’re not here to compete with local beer. We’re here to feature local beer and really show off what we’ve been able to do with coffee,” Langenheim said.

There’s a bar, a couple of pool tables and a section of pinball machines to keep the kids and the adults happy.

“It’s got a great feel to it, something for everyone. Just the group that I’m with, we’ve got a number of different age groups. Kids can sort of enjoy themselves,” said customer Nicholas Inchak.

Neil Bevacqua has been working at Steel Valley since it opened. He calls the place “wild.”

“It’s probably the most fun bar in the Boardman/Youngstown area… the people here, it’s got a good vibe. Everyone comes here. They love to hang out. It’s fun to work here. It’s fun to come here,” Bevacqua said.

The front is covered with garage doors which, come the warm months, will be opened.

“The idea here is we’re going to be an open-air concept. You’ll notice above us that we have two very large fans. So in the summertime, I want this to be almost like one big patio, if you will,” Langenheim said.

Steel Valley also has a stage for live bands. The inaugural show is set for Friday, February 25 when the local band RDNA plays from 9 p.m. to midnight.