Steel Town Studios visits Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mill Creek Park wrapped up its two-day event Sunday. On Saturday, they hosted the Olde Fashioned Christmas at Lanterman’s Mill.

The end of the event was on Sunday, where local fine graphic artist Bob Barko Jr. was there with his Steel Town Studios Booth.

Steel Town’s original Youngstown artwork was for sale along with postcards and photo reproductions.

For Barko, the event is an ideal way to get in the holiday spirit.

“This is always a great way to kick off the holiday season. I always say, if you’re not ready for Christmas and the holidays, then by the time you’re done with this show, you’re never going to be,” said Barko.

If you missed the Steel Town Studios booth this weekend, you can check it out on December 21 and 22 during the Artists of the Rust Belt Market at the B&O station in Youngstown.