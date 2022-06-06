YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonough Museum of Art has opened its summer exhibits.

Four exhibits are featured through July 16 and include Steel-town by James Pernotto. It documents the collapse of steel production in Youngstown.

Also on exhibit:

Dance of Abstraction by YSU alum Patty Alaugto, who is a nationally exhibited artist and color expert

MFA Thesis Exhibit by Kerrianne Ghinda and Katherine Williamson, both students in YSU’s master of fine arts program

Hope Center of Arts and Technology Youth Arts Exhibit

Museum hours are 11 am. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.