YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonough Museum of Art has opened its summer exhibits.
Four exhibits are featured through July 16 and include Steel-town by James Pernotto. It documents the collapse of steel production in Youngstown.
Also on exhibit:
- Dance of Abstraction by YSU alum Patty Alaugto, who is a nationally exhibited artist and color expert
- MFA Thesis Exhibit by Kerrianne Ghinda and Katherine Williamson, both students in YSU’s master of fine arts program
- Hope Center of Arts and Technology Youth Arts Exhibit
Museum hours are 11 am. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.