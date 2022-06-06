YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonough Museum of Art has opened its summer exhibits.

Four exhibits are featured through July 16 and include Steel-town by James Pernotto. It documents the collapse of steel production in Youngstown.

Also on exhibit:

  • Dance of Abstraction by YSU alum Patty Alaugto, who is a nationally exhibited artist and color expert
  • MFA Thesis Exhibit by Kerrianne Ghinda and Katherine Williamson, both students in YSU’s master of fine arts program
  • Hope Center of Arts and Technology Youth Arts Exhibit

Museum hours are 11 am. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.

Paintings from McDonough Museum (2)
Courtesy: McDonough Museum of Art via YSU