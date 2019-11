The building will be the new home for the Junior Fair during fair season and will be rented out in the off season

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Another step forward in a $4.5 million construction project on the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Steel beams were delivered to the construction site Friday morning.

Crews broke ground in September. The building will be the new home for the Junior Fair during fair season.

Out of season, it will be rented out for events ranging from car shows to receptions.

The project was paid for entirely by donations from the community.