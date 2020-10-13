Statue dedication for man who saved, created Mill Creek Park celebrates centennial

In honor of the anniversary, the MetroParks Foundation awarded the Volney Rogers Legacy Award

(WYTV) – On Oct. 12, 1920 — 100 years ago — a large crowd showed up for the dedication of a statue honoring Volney Rogers, the man responsible for saving and creating Mill Creek Park.

Several thousand people showed up for the event on that day. Rogers himself was not there because he had died a year earlier.

The statue still stands today as a memorial to the man who helped preserve one of the area’s natural treasures.

In honor of the anniversary, the MetroParks Foundation awarded the Volney Rogers Legacy Award to David Sabine and the Sand Hill Foundation of California.

Sabine has helped preserve Lanterman’s Mill and the Ford Nature Center.

Sand Hill was a major contributor to the Nature Center’s redevelopment project.