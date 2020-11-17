State takeover of schools at center of local meeting

Many say that state control has led to even more problems, and they want local control back

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio House Bill 70 has put the state in charge of three local school districts, including Youngstown.

Many in these communities say that state control has led to even more problems, and they want local control back.

State lawmakers and community leaders from Youngstown, Lorain and East Cleveland met on a Zoom call Monday to discuss the negative effects of House Bill 70.

Marty Hume, a former Youngstown Municipal Court judge, says the bill was designed to fail.

“It appears to be blaming the teachers for the failings of the public schools. And the second was that it was designed to take money out of the public school system and transfer it to private, parochial and charter schools,” Hume said.

Youngstown Education Association President Larry Ellis says that the bill hasn’t led to an improvement in the classroom.

“During the time of House Bill 70 – the state takeover, the academic performance in Youngstown has not shown a significant increase. In fact, it has declined in some areas that have shown improvement,” Ellis said.

State Senator Michael Rulli, D-33rd District, says HB 70 violates the state constitution.

“If constituents elect somebody to be on a school board, they absolutely have a constitutional right to represent their constituents that are in their community,” Rulli said.

State representative Michelle Lapore-Hagan, D-59th District, notes that a moratorium is in place to keep other districts from being taken over, which is a sign that HB 70 has failed.

“It is very important to emphasize that the governor signed this order so everyone has acknowledged that this does not work,” Lapore-Hagan said.

Hume says that the best way to remove the effects of HB 70 is to pass a bill revoking the law to avoid long-term court battles.