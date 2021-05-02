State School Superintendent speaks on a year with COVID-19 in Ohio

It's been difficult on schools to have to navigate through the pandemic

(WKBN) – It’s been difficult on schools to have to navigate through the pandemic, from being allowed back to in-person learning, having to go virtual or some sort of hybrid.

Some have also used dividers around desks with kids wearing masks.

First News spoke with the State School Superintendent Paolo DeMaria Sunday on his opinion on how the year went.

“Given the level of instruction, I think the education stepped up with commitment, with dedication, with love for students, with a real willingness to make as much of the experience as possible. They gave their all to ensure some level of continuity of education,” DeMaria said.

