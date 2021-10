(WKBN) – Starting Monday, a portion of State Route 172 near Guilford Lake from Lake Knoll Drive to Hanna Drive will be closed for a five day period.

This is due to a culvert replacement project.

Drivers are advised to detour on Route 9 South to U.S. 30 East, then 30 East back to 172 and reverse.

Weather permitting, work should be completed by Friday.