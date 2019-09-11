State representatives’ message to Ohio: ‘Democrats are working for you’

Democratic lawmakers are traveling the state to share what they say are the party's recent successes, as well as plans for the future

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Democrats across Ohio are touring the state, highlighting some of their party’s successes — despite being a minority in Ohio government.

It’s being called the Ohio Promise Tour and it stopped in Niles Tuesday night.

The tour is a series of town hall meetings all across the state.

Democratic lawmakers want to share some recent highlights from Columbus.

Two Democratic state representatives mapped out a plan for future prosperity for the people of Trumbull County.

“Tonight’s event was to talk about what the goals of the legislative process are for the Democratic Party in Ohio but to also highlight some of the bipartisan projects that we are working on to improve the lives of Ohioans,” said Rep. Gil Blair (63rd District).

The Ohio Promise movement has five key messages. Blair and Rep. Michael O’Brien (64th District) believe it’s key for them to get the word out to the public.

“We want to make sure that the constituents know that the Democratic Party is working for them,” O’Brien said.

The most important local point is the loss of jobs surrounding the closure of the GM Lordstown plant.

Blair and O’Brien want to make sure their voters have the whole story.

“People can get true, accurate information of what is going on in Lordstown, how the situation developed, what is fact, what is fiction and where things could head,” Blair said.

They want the public to know both parties are working together in tough economic times.

“These are issues that both Democrats and Republicans can agree on that would make Ohio a better place to work in and raise a family,” O’Brien said.

Both representatives also highlighted the investment at the Air Force Reserve Station in Vienna, improvements to the quality of Mosquito Lake and the Mahoning River and infrastructure improvements as key successes of the recent session.