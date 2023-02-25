YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A statewide program in Ohio is helping families pay for afterschool programs for their kids.

State Rep. Lauren McNally was at the Choffin Career and Technical Center on Saturday helping people sign up with the After School Child Enrichment Program.

It gives families money to pay for afterschool programs that focus on things like tutoring, music and art, among other things.

McNally says come April 6, the program is expanding, and she broke down some of the big changes.

“One, anyone who lives in an ED-choice school district — which is the entire city of Youngstown — would qualify,” McNally says. “Two, anyone who has income qualification of 400% above the federal poverty line — which means a family of six making almost 1$50,000 per year — qualifies.”

McNally says she plans on holding more events like these throughout her district.