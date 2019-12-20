State Rep. Manning honors three local good Samaritans

He recognized a couple who saved a choking woman's life in Liberty and the nursing director of a Boardman hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – State Rep. Don Manning could not have said it better on Friday while recognizing three good Samaritans, “Superheroes don’t wear capes, they wear scrubs and badges.”

On Oct. 22, Steve and Alicia Kent saved a woman who was choking at El Cowboy restaurant in Liberty. They performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.

Along with recognizing Steve and Alicia for their heroic effort, Manning and Mercy Health also recognized another hero, Staci Call.

Call is the director of nursing at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She helped a severely injured woman who was lying on Route 11 after an accident.

“There were so many other people there helping so it was just great to see the community coming together, stopping traffic, doing what we needed to do and I don’t think anyone ever hesitated to just jump in and help out,” Call said.

“No, it wasn’t new for us, we knew what to do. We went into work mode,” Steve said.

“It is an honor. It’s amazing to be able to help an individual when they needed it,” Alicia said.

Call also said she is grateful for the honor, but taking care of people is what they are here to do.