State rep introduces bill to protect people’s property from recreational trails

Local Rep. Don Manning has been fighting Mill Creek MetroParks' plan to extend its bike trail into Green Township

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – A local lawmaker has introduced a bill to try to stop eminent domain for recreational trails.

State Representative Don Manning has been fighting Mill Creek MetroParks’ plan to extend its bike trail into Green Township.

Residents there are complaining about losing their land to the trail. Some argue the land has been in their family for years. Others are concerned about privacy.

House Bill 476 would restrict nonelected government boards from using eminent domain for recreational trails.

“Across the state, we are seeing our constituents caught in lengthy and expensive legal battles to protect their property from government overreach for the purpose of building recreational trails,” Manning said.

The bill is waiting on a committee assignment.