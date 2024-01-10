YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The treasurer of Ohio was in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon to promote a new state program to help people buy a home.

Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber President Guy Coviello started the news conference by saying how the chamber’s No. 1 goal is growing the population.

“But when we started to go down that path, we quickly realized that if we grow the population, we don’t have enough houses for people to live in,” Coviello said.

To help with housing, treasurer Robert Sprague came to Youngstown on Wednesday to promote a new state program called Ohio Homebuyer Plus, which is an incentivized account being offered by eight banks statewide.

“Walk in the doors and open up your savings account, to be able to save for your down payment, to be able to save for closing costs,” Sprague said.

Ohio Homebuyer Plus allows for a minimum deposit of $100, and a maximum of $100,000. The money will earn both interest from the bank and an added 2.59% from the state. Up to $25,000 is tax deductible, and it must be used within 5 years for someone’s primary residence in Ohio.

Roberta Hiller, CEO of the Youngstown-Columbiana Association of Realtors, called the program “great news.”

“With a lot of young people who are maybe buying their first home, it’s hard to get them to save. So hopefully something like this [will help] if we can get the word out,” Hiller said.

“What can we do better to improve the housing stock?” asked Youngstown Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown.

Brown talked about three programs recently introduced in Youngstown to help home buyers with down payments and closing costs, facade improvements, and landlords.

“You keep piling piece-by-piece, working as a team and you see all of us sitting here as a team together,” Brown said.

If after 5 years someone decides they no longer want to use the money closing costs or a down payment, they will bet the money they have invested back, plus the bank interest that was earned. But if they used it for a tax deduction, there will also be tax penalties.