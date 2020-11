He told police the person he sent the pictures to threatened to send them to his wife

PINE TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man said he was blackmailed by someone he never met.

On Sunday, the Grove City man told police he sent nude photos of himself to someone he didn’t know.

That person then threatened to send the pictures to the man’s wife unless he paid $500, according to a police report.

The man said he sent the money via Amazon and iTunes gift cards.

Police have no suspects, leads or witnesses.