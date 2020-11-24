State police looking for missing 13-year-old girl from Lawrence County

Local News

by: Sarah Mercer

Courtesy: KDKA

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl from Lawrence County.

Alexys Jayden Bell, 13, is missing.

It’s not clear where she was last seen.

If you see her, call state police at 724-598-2211.

