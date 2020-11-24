State police looking for missing 13-year-old girl from Lawrence County Local News If you see her, call Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle at 724-598-2211 by: Sarah Mercer Posted: Nov 24, 2020 / 08:30 AM EST / Updated: Nov 24, 2020 / 08:42 AM EST Courtesy: KDKA NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl from Lawrence County. Alexys Jayden Bell, 13, is missing. It’s not clear where she was last seen. If you see her, call state police at 724-598-2211. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle