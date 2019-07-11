State police looking for 2 teen runaways from Mercer Co.

If you have information, call Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County at 724-662-6162

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two missing teens from Mercer County.

Jarod Steese, 17, was reported missing by his parents on Tuesday.

Police think he could be with 14-year-old Emma Reiter, who officers said ran away from home.

Steese is from Pine Township. Police said he is 5’10” tall and has blue eyes.

Reiter, of Jefferson Township, is 5’11” tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair was last seen dyed a reddish brown color, about shoulder length.

If you have information, call Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County at 724-662-6162.