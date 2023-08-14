SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania State Police have been called in to investigate after a man was found dead in his home by a family member on Monday.

According to the report, officers with the Shenango Township police department were called to the 2300 block of Old Chewton Road, where they found Jason Altman, 51, dead in his home.

The report states that evidence of foul play was found at the scene. The report at this time does not state what the cause of death was.

Pennsylvania State Police were called in to conduct the rest of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s New Castle post at 724-598-2211.