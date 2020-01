If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Pennsylvania State Police New Castle Barracks

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an animal cruelty case that was reported earlier this month.

According to the report, an owner’s cat was shot in the backside between January 8 and 9 in the area of Martin Road in New Castle.

The cat had to be put down due to its injuries.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Pennsylvania State Police New Castle Barracks at 724-598-2211.