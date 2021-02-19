State police identify transgender woman killed after being assaulted in New Wilmington

The man police say assaulted her died after responding officers shot him

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police has identified the woman killed in New Wilmington late Thursday morning, which resulted in police shooting and killing the man they say hurt her.

Police identified her as Ernesto Cardena, 24, of Arkansas, who was the woman killed after a man assaulted her with a blunt instrument. We do not know her preferred name.

Police responding to the scene found him assaulting the woman in the yard and ordered him to stop.

He didn’t, so officers shot him and he died.

Police have not released his name.