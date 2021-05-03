State police find heroin, crack during New Castle traffic stop

Robinson was booked in the Lawrence County Jail on a $250,000 bond

Credit: vmargineanu via Gettyimages

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A suspect was taken into custody last week after Pennsylvania State Police say they found drugs during a New Castle traffic stop.

On April 26, state police pulled over a vehicle around 2 p.m. at the intersection of W. Washington Street and S. Atlantic Avenue for multiple traffic violations.

The report says a state police K9 detected drugs inside the vehicle. During a search, state police found about 193 grams of heroin, 86 grams of crack-cocaine, marijuana, cash and a Glock 9mm handgun.

Deyon Robinson, 19, of Michigan, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Nicholson on charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a firearm without a license.

Robinson was booked in the Lawrence County Jail on a $250,000 bond. A preliminary trial is pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

