HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Another audit is being done on Hubbard Township’s finances.

The state is performing a performance audit of the police department.

According to one Hubbard Township trustee, the state will pick up the cost of the audit due to the financial situation of the township.

It will become an item of public record, minus any personal information, in roughly three to six months.

The police union could not provide additional information at this time.